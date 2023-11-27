MP shocker: Class 4 students attack classmate 108 times with geometry compass in Indore

Indore, Nov 27 (PTI) A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, the official said.

Talking to PTI, CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates during a fight at a private school under the limits of Aerodrome police station on November 24.

“The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age,” she said.

The CWC will counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes, Porwal said.

The father of the victim alleged that the boy had sustained scares in the attack that occurred at the school around 2 pm on November 24.

“My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me the CCTV footage of the classroom,” he said.

A complaint has been lodged about the incident at the Aerodrome police station, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said the victim underwent a medical examination after the complaint was lodged.

All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per the legal provisions, he said. PTI

