MP police arrest Ratlam man for 'setting sister-in-law on fire'

Ratlam, Dec 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her brother-in-law in broad daylight in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the accused, Suresh (40), for the murder that occurred at Dhodhar village of Ratlam district on Saturday, an official said.

Suresh allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Nirmala with a rod and poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

The victim was killed on the spot, he said.

Nirmala was the wife of Suresh’s younger brother Prakash, who had recently committed suicide, he said.

The accused had blamed Nirmala for his brother’s death, the official said, adding that the victim was living with her two children in Dhodhar. PTI

