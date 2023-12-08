MP: Man accidentally swallows bee while drinking water, dies

Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal died after he accidentally swallowed a bee while drinking water and was stung by the insect on his tongue and food pipe, police said on Friday.

Hirendra Singh, a labourer, accidentally swallowed the insect while drinking a glass of water at his home in the Berasia area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, police inspector Narendra Kulaste told PTI.

Singh complained of breathing problems and uneasiness as his food pipe was inflamed and was rushed to a government hospital. When his condition did not improve, he was moved to a private hospital, where he died around 1 am on Thursday, the official said.

The victim had vomited the dead bee during treatment, he said. PTI

