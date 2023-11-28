MP | 'Ladli Behna' scheme beneficiaries will help BJP form govt for 5th time: CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form government for the fifth time in the state, where the assembly elections were held earlier this month.

Referring to his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana' for women, Chouhan on Monday night said the BJP workers have made sincere efforts and "ladli behnas" (beneficiaries of the scheme) have removed all hurdles to ensure the party's victory.

He was addressing the party workers at his home turf Budhni in Sehore district.

The state assembly polls were held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The Chouhan-led state BJP government first announced the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which eligible women are now given Rs 1,250 per month, in March this year and started disbursement of the financial aid from June.

Initially, a financial aid of Rs 1,000 was being provided to women under this scheme and it was increased to Rs 1,250 in August.

The BJP earlier formed governments in the state in 2003, 2008, 2013 and in 2020.

Chouhan said the BJP will form government for the fifth time in MP on December 3.

“There is no doubt (about forming government). It is being said that there is 'kante ki takkar' (close contest). There is no such situation. The workers have toiled and ladli behnas (beneficiaries of the scheme) have removed all 'kante' (obstacles),” he said.

People will bless the BJP for the works done by it in the state, the CM said.

Chouhan contested the November 17 election from Budhni assembly seat for the sixth time. The Congress fielded actor Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in a TV serial, against Chouhan.

The Samajwadi Party fielded Mirchi Baba, who performed a 'hawan' using chillies for the victory of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Singh was defeated by sitting MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. PTI

