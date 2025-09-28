MP High Court stops effigy burning of Sonam Raghuvanshi during Dussehra

Indore, Sep 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the authorities to ensure that no effigies of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon, or any other individuals, are burnt during the Dussehra festivities in Indore.

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep ravine near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, have been arrested in the case.

'Paurush' (People Against Unequal Rules Used to Shelter Harassment), an Indore-based social organisation, had earlier this week stated that it was preparing an 11-headed effigy for ‘Surpanakha dahan’, which will feature images of women accused of heinous murders of their husbands, children, or in-laws, including Sonam Raghuvanshi.

A single bench of Justice Pranay Verma on Saturday held that such an act would be impermissible in a democratic country like India, and respondents cannot violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Sonam's mother, Sangeeta Raghuvanshi, against the organisation.

The court, in its order, said, "Even if the petitioner's daughter is an accused in a criminal case and whatsoever may be the grievance of the respondent against her and her family members, it cannot be permitted to resort to such effigy burning, which would certainly violate the fundamental rights of the petitioner, her daughter, as well as her entire family." The petitioner stated that the effigy burning would cause severe and lasting damage to the dignity of her family and constitute a gross violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which encompass the right to life and personal liberty, as well as equality before the law.

She contended that even if her daughter is an accused in a criminal case, the organisation's actions amount to an unlawful and unconstitutional act of public humiliation, potentially maligning the family's image and infringing on their privacy.

The state counsel submitted that an inquiry would be conducted in accordance with the law, but after examining pamphlets and other documents presented by the petitioner, the court observed that the organisation's plans were evident and unacceptable.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Sangeeta Raghuvanshi said, "The court has directed the district collector, police commissioner, and the station house officer (SHO) to ensure no such effigy burning takes place and to prevent any unlawful or unconstitutional acts that could tarnish the family's reputation." It has also prohibited the organisation from burning effigies of any women facing criminal charges from other states, emphasising that such practices are not acceptable in a democratic setup, she said.

Ashok Dashor, the convener of 'Paurush', said, "We had earlier justified the effigy burning as a symbolic destruction of 'negative qualities like adultery, immorality, lack of values, and indecency,' drawing parallels to mythological figures. However, with the arrival of the court direction, we will abide by the order." PTI

