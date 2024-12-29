MP: Dalit man dies in police station; family alleges murder, Cong slams CM

Dewas, Dec 29 (PTI) The death of a 35-year-old Dalit man inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district triggered protests from his kin who alleged murder, while the opposition Congress on Sunday slammed the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government for "jungle raj" in the state.

Mukesh Longre died on Saturday after being called to Satwas police station here for questioning in a complaint submitted against him by a woman on December 26, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said.

"While inspector Ashish Rajput was reading his statement, Longre made a noose around his neck with a gamcha (towel), tied it to a window grill in the lock-up and began yanking his neck. Police stopped him and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead," the SP said.

"There is no case against him. He was just called to record his statement. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Nandani Uikey is conducting an inquiry into the death. The JMFC visited the spot this morning. The district magistrate has appointed three doctors to over see the post mortem process," Gehlot added.

Gehlot said inspector Ashish Rajput has been suspended, while all other procedures laid down under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as National Human Rights Commission guidelines are being followed fully.

"Some politicians have hijacked the issue, due to which his kin have refused to allow post mortem till the entire staff of the police station is suspended. This is an irrational demand. We have already suspended the inspector since the death took place while he was in charge," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, Longre's kin alleged police demanded a bribe to lessen the severity of action against him in connection with the woman's complaint, adding the staff later told them he had died.

Amid a protest outside the police station that began on Saturday and continued on Sunday, Longre's kin accused police of murdering him.

Attacking Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio, the Congress held a protest outside Satwas police station on Sunday, which was attended by the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari.

"Jungle raj is prevailing in MP. A Dalit man was murdered inside a police station. CM Mohan Yadav must take full responsibility for this incident," Patwari said.

Patwari's colleague and former Union minister Arun Yadav demanded suspension of the entire staff of Satwas police station. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)