MP bans sale of meat, fish in the open; issues new order on loudspeakers at religious places

Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) The newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

Holding his first cabinet meeting after taking the oath of office, he also banned the sale of meat and fish in open places.

The decision to prohibit the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibel limits was the first order signed by Yadav after taking charge, he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.

Newly appointed deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda also took part in the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also decided to implement the Cyber Tehsil Scheme in all 55 districts of the state from January 1, 2024, to facilitate 'Namantaran' (transfer of property title) through a single-window facility.

A campaign will be undertaken by the food department, police and local urban bodies to implement the ban on the sale of meat and fish in the open from December 15 to 31, chief minister Yadav said.

The marksheets of students all 16 government and 53 private universities of the state shall be uploaded in DigiLocker and it should be ensured that the youth get the maximum benefit under the New Education Policy, he directed.

At least one government college in each district should be upgraded as a `PM College of Excellence' with modern facilities like smart class seminar halls and hostels, the chief minister said.

To curb crime, Yadav asked police officials to ensure that if a person on bail commits a crime afresh, his bail is cancelled and he is sent to jail.

The cabinet also decided to raise the bonus for tendu patta collectors from Rs 3000 per bag to Rs 4000, as promised by the BJP in its poll manifesto. PTI

