MP CM Mohan Yadav: People from PoK seeking to join India after Article 370 repeal

Barwani, Mar 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suggested that even people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are keen to join Hindustan due to the improved situation in Kashmir post the scrapping of Article 370.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Barwani, Yadav accused the Congress of raising the bogie of violence post the abrogation of the article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress makes Hindus and Muslims fight against each other. That party created fear of bloodbath when article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir (in August 2019) but the lies of Congress were exposed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to set a false narrative of potential clashes between Hindus and Muslims and the division of the country into pieces after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

No clash occurred between Hindus and Muslims. Article 370 washed away in the Jhelum river and it even crossed Pakistan, Yadav said.

"After the revocation of Article 370, the situation in Kashmir became so good that even the people of Pak Occupied Kashmir are saying that we also have to....." he said amid replies of "Hindustan mein milna hai".

"I am not saying it, they (people of POK) are saying this," Yadav added.

The MP chief minister further said it was unfortunate that India was divided after Independence and the Congress made Hindus and Muslims fight against each other.

"Today's India wants to give a befitting reply to Pakistan in its own language," he added.

Yadav also attacked Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, saying the person who talked about eradicating corruption has landed in jail on charges of graft. PTI

