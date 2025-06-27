Water mixed with diesel? 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy break down

As many as 19 vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav broke down after they had been refuelled allegedly with adulterated petrol and diesel, officials said on Friday (June 27).

Also read: Honeymoon murder: Police to take accused to Sohra for recreating crime scene

Some drivers in the convoy claimed that on checking these vehicles, they found that water had mixed with the fuel.

What driver said

“The issue began with one or two vehicles, but soon all of them came to a halt,” said Shubham Verma, a driver from the convoy, according to a report in NDTV.

“We had filled over 350 litres of diesel from a local petrol pump. When we confronted the staff, they denied any possibility of contamination. But a local resident showed us a bottle filled from the same pump - it had visible layers of diesel and water,” he added.

Fuel station sealed

According to officials, the administration sealed the petrol pump in Ratlam, where the vehicles were sent for refuelling a day before the chief minister was scheduled to travel to the district for a programme.

After these vehicles broke down, new ones were arranged from Indore, they said.

Sample of fuel collected

Additional Collector Shalini Shrivastava told PTI that shortly after refuelling, the engines of cars in the CM's convoy stopped working.

"As soon as the complaint was received, a sample of fuel was collected from that petrol pump, and the establishment was immediately sealed," she said.

Shrivastava said cars from the convoy reached Shakti Fuels petrol pump at Dosigaon in Ratlam around 10 pm on Thursday.

She said shortly after refuelling, all vehicles stopped after going some distance, and they had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road.

The vehicles had been requisitioned for the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment Conclave — MP Rise 2025 being organised in Ratlam.

(With agency inputs)