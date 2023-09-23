MP Assembly elections | BJP will record its 'biggest ever' victory: CM Chouhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will score its biggest-ever electoral success in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted on Saturday (September 23).

The BJP won a record 173 seats in the 230-member Assembly 10 years ago.

"We got more votes than the Congress last time (2018) but lagged behind (in seats). The (2023) polls will throw up unexpected results… We are going to register our biggest success ever,” he said.

“I have been part of electioneering in Madhya Pradesh since 1977. The love towards the BJP is clearly getting manifested,” he added.

Chouhan said the feedback on the first list of 39 candidates announced by the BJP was very good.

Congress 'misrule'

The BJP leader said people still have anger towards the "misrule" of the Congress when Digvijaya Singh was the chief minister between 1993 and 2003.

At the same time, they have seen how welfare schemes for women and tribals were stopped when Kamal Nath headed the government from December 2018 to March 2020, he said.

(With agency inputs)