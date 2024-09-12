MP: 2 arrested for assault on Army officers, rape of woman friend in Mhow

Police on Thursday (September 12) arrested two of the six people who assaulted two army officers and raped their woman friend near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

The arrests come on a day Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP over the incident, alleging “non-existent” law and order in the states ruled by the saffron party.

Arrested remanded to police custody

The two arrested men were produced before a local court which remanded them to five-day police custody. Meanwhile police are still hunting for the four other accused involved in the attack and the sexual assault.

The incident took place near Mhow-Mandleshwar road, 30 km from Mhow in Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 11). Six armed men had allegedly assaulted two young army officers and raped one of their two female friends.

Attacked while on picnic

The army officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing the Young Officers course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic with their two female friends.

The accused reached the picnic spot around 2 am and started assaulting one of the officers and his female friend who were sitting in the car, police said.

Upon hearing the commotion, the other officer and his woman friend, who were on a hilltop, reached the spot.

After police reached the spot, the army officers and their female friends were brought to Mhow civil hospital, where a medical examination confirmed that one of the women was raped, an official said.

Case filed

A case has been registered under sections 70 (gang rape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act based on the complaint filed by the officer.

One of those arrested reportedly has a case of loot registered against him in 2016.

Wednesday’s incident took place in Jam Gate area of the hilly region surrounded by forests, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal told PTI.

One couple was held hostage, woman was raped: Cops

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the accused held one of the couples captive while beating them up, and told the other couple that the hostages would be released only when they give them Rs 10 lakh.

"The complainant has told us that the accused took his woman friend away to a place and he suspected that she was raped. The woman's statement is yet to be recorded," the official said.

Rahul, Priyanka flay MP govt

Rahul, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, slammed the BJP over the attack, saying the negative attitude of the BJP government towards rising crimes against women is "extremely worrying".

Vadra said the prime minister talks big about women's safety, but women across the country are still waiting for a serious effort for their safety.

In a post on X, Rahul said the violence against the two army men and the rape of their female companion in Madhya Pradesh is enough to shame the entire society.

"Law and order in BJP-ruled states is almost non-existent and the negative attitude of BJP government towards the increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying," he said.

This audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment prevailing in the country which is also a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India, he said said.

‘From road to office, women not safe anywhere’

In her post on X, Priyanka said the Mhow incident and that of the naked body of a woman being found on the highway in Uttar Pradesh are "heart-wrenching".

Every day on average 86 women are becoming victims of rape and brutality in the country, she said.

"From home to outside, from road to office, women are not safe anywhere. Half of the country's population is not only unsafe, but due to such brutality, the morale of crores of women is broken every day," Priyanka said.

(With inputs from agencies)