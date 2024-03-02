The Federal
Modi govt scrapped 1,550 outdated laws that were troubling citizens: Meghwal
Arjun Meghwal with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at the regional industrial conference in Ujjain on Saturday | X/@arjunrammeghwal

2 March 2024 12:41 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-02 12:41:15.0)

More than 1,550 outdated laws, which were troubling citizens, have been scrapped by the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal has said.

Meghwal was speaking at the concluding session of the regional industrial conference in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday (March 2).

“The Modi government has abolished more than 1,550 unnecessary laws that troubled people and businessmen. Once, there used to be a law to whitewash industrial units to protect workers from diseases. Laws like these, which had lost their relevance, were scrapped,” said the Minister of Law and Justice.

Meghwal added that acting on industry demands, the Centre has set up separate commercial courts and arbitration centres. The Centre has given legal power to arbitrators by making changes in the relevant provisions, he said.

(With agency inputs)

