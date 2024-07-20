Madhya Pradesh: Wife, parents to get equal ex-gratia if cop dies in line of duty

In the event of a Madhya Pradesh police jawan dying in the line of duty, the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia given by the government will be distributed equally between the deceased's wife and parents, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced.

"We have taken a decision that in the event of a state police jawan getting martyred, then the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to be paid will be divided between his wife and parents in the ratio of 50:50," a government official said on Friday, quoting Yadav.

Next-of-kin rules

The decision assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the parents of fallen braveheart Captain Anshuman Singh demanding from the Centre a revision in next of kin (NOK) rules after the late officer's wife reportedly left their home following her husband's death.

Captain Singh died while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year at an Indian Army camp in the Siachen glacier. Earlier this month, he was later posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

According to Army rules, when a jawan or officer gets gets married, their spouse’s name is listed as their next of kin rather than parents. In case of a soldier's death in the line of duty, the ex-gratia amount is given to the 'next of kin'.

