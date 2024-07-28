Madhya Pradesh: Video shows drunk teacher at govt school, probe initiated

A video showing a teacher arriving at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in an inebriated state has surfaced on social media. Authorities have ordered an investigation, an official announced on Sunday.

The purported video shot by villagers on Saturday showed a teacher, allegedly drunk, at a government primary school in Shankargarh village in Beohari block.



Talking to PTI, district education officer (DEO) Phool Singh Marapachi said he received the video of the teacher, Udaybhan Singh Nat, on social media.

Block education officer (BEO) HL Pendro has been directed to probe the incident, he said.

The official said that action would be taken against the teacher after the probe report arrives on Monday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)