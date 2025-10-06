SIT to probe 14 cough syrup deaths in MP; doctors threaten stir over arrest

The Madhya Pradesh police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup.

Upset by the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni, who was also practising at a private clinic and had prescribed the syrup even after its adverse effects on children for nearly a month, his colleagues have threatened to strike work from Monday.

Dr Soni has been arrested for alleged negligence in connection with the child deaths, while a case has been registered against the Coldrif cough syrup manufacturing company. The government has also suspended Dr Soni from service.

Chhindwara unit president of the Indian Medical Association, Kalpana Shukla, said if Dr Soni is not released, all doctors will launch an indefinite strike from Monday.

Also read: CDSCO to initiate serious action against Coldrif makers following 14 deaths in MP: Report

Congress to go on protest

The Opposition Congress has also announced a protest from Monday to highlight the “BJP government’s failure” in handling the crisis and seek more financial relief for the families of the children.

The Congress in a statement said its workers will hold a sit-in fast at Fawara Chowk in the district headquarters on Monday to protest against the government’s “apathy”, alleged delay in action over the rising deaths of children, and “inadequate” compensation to victims’ families.

Chhindwara Additional Collector Dhirendra Singh said that ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has been transferred to the bank accounts of the victims’ families.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh doctor who prescribed toxic cough syrup to children arrested

Last victim’s body exhumed

The body of the last victim, two-year-old Yogita Thakre, was exhumed on Sunday (October 5) for a post-mortem as demanded by her family, Singh said.

Meanwhile, two children in MP’s Betul district have died, allegedly after taking Coldrif cough syrup, health officials said on Sunday.

Eight children are being treated in Nagpur — four in a government hospital, one at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and three in private facilities.

Of the children who died, 11 were from Parasia sub-division, two from Chhindwara city and one from Chaurai tehsil.

Also read: Tamil Nadu bans 'Coldrif' cough syrup after 11 child deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Thousands of tests run

A 12-member SIT, led by Parasia Sub Divisional Officer of Police Jitendra Singh Jat, has been set up, and it will visit the pharma company in Tamil Nadu, said additional collector Singh.

He said that samples of 1,102 children have been collected so far. As many as 5,657 tests have been conducted, of which the results of 4,868 have been received.

The MP government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), with officials saying the drug samples have been found to contain a highly toxic substance.

Dr Soni and the cough syrup manufacturing company have been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 276 (adulteration of drugs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They have also been booked under Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which prescribes over 10 years’ imprisonment or a life term, according to Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey.

(With agency inputs)