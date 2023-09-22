Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Digvijaya Singh begins 300 km ‘Loktantra Bachao Yatra’ today

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is leaving no stone unturned to bring the party back to power in Madhya Pradesh.



The 76-year-old Rajya Sabha MP will start a “Loktantra Bachao Yatra” on Friday (September 22).

The padayatra will begin from Vidisha, a city in central Madhya Pradesh, about 62.5 km from the state capital Bhopal. The yatra will go through more than 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, and will end on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

The two-term former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh will walk more than 300 kms in his mission to wrest power from the ruling BJP.

It is an indication of the septuagenarian’s resolve and commitment to his party to be willing to undertake such an arduous task at his age.