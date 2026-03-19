MP CM Mohan Yadav orders expert probe into house fire that killed 8: 'Will take right steps'

Indore, Mar 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said experts will probe the Indore house fire that killed eight members of a family, and appropriate steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Yadav met the bereaved family members of the victims who died in the fire on Wednesday and offered them condolences.

The fire broke out at the house of businessman Manoj Pugalia, killing him, his daughter-in-law Simran and six other close relatives, including two minors.

Police claimed the fire started in an electric car outside the house after an explosion at its charging point and the flames later engulfed the entire building, located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony here.

"I had sent senior police and administrative officials from Bhopal to the spot on Wednesday after receiving information about the incident. We will get the incident probed by experts," Yadav told reporters.

The chief minister said the incident was extremely tragic and painful.

"We will wait for the detailed probe report and then take appropriate steps so that such incidents do not recur in future," he added. PTI

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