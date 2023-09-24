Ahead of MP assembly polls, CM Chouhan increases retirement benefits for kotwars

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (September 24) said the government would increase the honorariums and retirement benefits for kotwars.

The government will provide ₹1 lakh to kotwards at the time of their retirement, said the CM addressing a state-level convention of kotwars in Bhopal.

Kotwars are appointed at the village level to assist revenue officials and provide them with information.

Chouhan said kotwars, who do not own land, will get ₹8,000 per month instead of the earlier ₹4,000, while those with less than 3 acres of land will get ₹2,000, and those owning service land up to 7.5 acres will receive ₹1,200 and those with 7.5 acres to 10 acres will get ₹1,000 per month.

Apart from this, their annual income will be increased by ₹500 every year, he said.

Terming kotwars as the backbone of the revenue administration, Chouhan said the information shared by them is important while dealing with calamities.

He further said that kotwars will get the benefit of health insurance and will be provided CUG SIM cards and recharge for their mobile phones.

