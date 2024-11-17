MP: BJP appoints its first-ever 'WhatsApp Pramukh' in Bhopal

The BJP has appointed its first-ever "WhatsApp Pramukh" in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Ramkumar Chaurasia, an MSc graduate, will use WhatsApp to connect with the public and share information about government schemes.

Speaking to NDTV, Chaurasia expressed excitement about the role, calling it a unique experiment aimed at reaching as many people as possible. He pointed out that this initiative, which will expand across the state, is a first for Madhya Pradesh.

Digitisation efforts

This move is part of the BJP's plan to establish a comprehensive digital network across the state's 65,015 booths by November 20, ahead of the state booth committee elections. BJP leaders see these digital efforts as crucial for strengthening grassroots connections.

Also Read: MP: Congress accuses BJP of rigging Vijaypur byelections; demands repoll

The appointment of WhatsApp Pramukhs is one of the several changes within the BJP’s revamped booth committee structure. Each committee will include 12 members, such as the Booth President, Mann Ki Baat Pramukh, and Beneficiary Chief, with three of the members being women.

Central focus

Archana Goswami, a former councillor, was named the first Booth President. She stressed that creating WhatsApp and Mann Ki Baat Pramukhs will be a central focus of this election cycle.

BJP State President VD Sharma inaugurated the Booth Sangathan Parv in Bhopal. The move stresses on the role of technology in connecting voters and workers.

Also Read: MP: Cop’s arm severed, police driver injured while removing bodies from tracks

Streamlining

Also, the BJP is digitising the election process through an organisational app that will streamline candidate registration and reduce errors.

With elections at the mandal and district levels set for December, the BJP is focusing on promoting those who excelled in the membership drive.

The new posts like WhatsApp Pramukh reflect the BJP's commitment to leveraging technology for outreach and ensuring better communication with citizens, especially women and youth.