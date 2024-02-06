Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead, 60 injured in blast in Harda firecrackers unit

Eleven people have lost their lives and 60 others injured on Tuesday, after a major fire enveloped an illegal firecrackers factory amid a series of explosions in Harda town in Madhya Pradesh.

A number of people were feared trapped in and around the unit. Some videos on social media showed the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running helter-skelter to save themselves.

The massive fire also destroyed sixty nearby houses, and a number of two-wheelers went up in flames due to the explosions.



Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav told minister Uday Pratap Singh and additional chief secretary Ajit Kesari to rush to Harda by a helicopter.



Fire brigades were rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze.

SDRF team rushed to the spot

According to ANI, Madhya Pradesh minister Uday Pratap Singh, who reached the spot, said that he spoke to the Collector and the injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal.

Further, he added, "A team of SDRF is working here under the guidance of SDRF ADG who is present on the spot. Around 60 people have been injured in the incident...."

MP CM tweets

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweeted on X, "Very sad news was received about fire in a firecracker factory in Harda. State minister Uday Pratap and senior officials are reaching the incident site.

Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make the necessary preparations. Besides, fire brigades are also being sent from Indore and Bhopal," added the CM.

City engulfed in black smoke: Harda SP

Earlier, Harda's superintendent of police, Sanjeev Kanchan, told the media about a massive explosion that had taken place in the factory on Tuesday morning.

"The whole city engulfed with black smoke. After receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles have been sent to the spot. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Ambulances and fire engines have been called from Harda, Betul, Khandwa and Narmadapuram,” he said.