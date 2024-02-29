Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 21 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in Dindori

At least 14 people were killed and 21 others injured in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (February 29) after a pick-up vehicle carrying more than 30 passengers met with an accident.

As per reports, the accident took place near Badjhar Ghat around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 21 others, a police official said. The mishap occurred under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of Dindori district when the victims were returning from a family function. Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims as soon as they received the report of the accident.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. Yadav directed the local administration to provide medical treatment to the injured. The chief minister also directed cabinet minister Sampatiya Uikey to rush to Dindori to overlook the rescue operations.



“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. The chief minister said that financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the chief minister, cabinet minister Sampatiya Uikey is reaching Dindori,” the chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted in Hindi.

