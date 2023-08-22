The Federal
Mallikarjun Kharge
x
The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said Kharge. | File photo

Kharge promises caste census in MP after winning assembly elections

Referring to the foundation stone of a Sant Ravidas memorial in MP, he alleged that the BJP govt demolished a Ravidas temple in Delhi

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
22 Aug 2023 10:47 AM GMT

The Congress will conduct a caste census in Madhya Pradesh after forming a government in the state, party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

He was addressing a public rally in Sagar in the state’s Bundelkhand region. Assembly elections are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said Kharge. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not doing “anything” concrete for violence-hit Manipur.

Referring to a foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said the BJP government demolished a Ravidas temple in Delhi. He said Modi remembered Sant Ravidas only during elections.

According to the 2011 Census, the population of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh was 1.13 crore. Bundelkhand region has six Assembly seats reserved for SCs. The BJP won five of them in 2018.

(With agency inputs)


Madhya PradeshCaste censusKharge
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X