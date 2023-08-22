The Congress will conduct a caste census in Madhya Pradesh after forming a government in the state, party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.



He was addressing a public rally in Sagar in the state’s Bundelkhand region. Assembly elections are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said Kharge. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not doing “anything” concrete for violence-hit Manipur.

Referring to a foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said the BJP government demolished a Ravidas temple in Delhi. He said Modi remembered Sant Ravidas only during elections.

According to the 2011 Census, the population of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh was 1.13 crore. Bundelkhand region has six Assembly seats reserved for SCs. The BJP won five of them in 2018.

(With agency inputs)