Kamal Nath: Madhya Pradesh has become 'scam state' under BJP rule

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of ignoring the problems of unemployed youth, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday (September 23) asserted that such a dispensation must be “kicked out” of power.

Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in the state.

Speaking at the 'Berozgar Mahapanchayat' (a grand council of the unemployed), Nath also alleged there was a scam in the patwari (revenue official) recruitment process and vowed to get it probed if the Congress came to power.

Nath said he had met youths who have been recruited for government posts but are yet to receive their appointment letters. “A government whose priority is not the youth must be kicked out,” the senior Congress leader said.

Nath alleged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was making false claims about investment coming into the state after global seminars in Indore. “Chouhan has announced he will provide employment to one lakh youth. Even if he fills government posts, it would be enough. Under the BJP, a system of corruption has been developed from the panchayat level to the secretariat,” Nath said.

There are 250 “scams” under the BJP rule, due to which MP has become “scam state”, Nath alleged.

(With agency inputs)