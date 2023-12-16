Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP Congress chief after Assembly poll loss

The Congress on Saturday (December 16) appointed Jitu Patwari as the new Madhya Pradesh unit chief, replacing Kamal Nath.

The development comes days after the party's humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, where the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Tribal leader Umang Singhar will be the new Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and Dalit MLA from Ater, Hemant Katare to be the deputy party leader in the MP Assembly.

In a press release, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the appointment of Patwari.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President, Shri Kamal Nath. Hon'ble Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar, as the CLP Leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of Madhya Pradesh," Venugopal said in a statement.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress has decided to continue with Bastar MP and tribal leader Deepak Baij as the state unit chief, and has appointed veteran backward caste leader Charan Das Mahant as CLP leader (de facto LoP) in the Chhattisgarh Assembly.