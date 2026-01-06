Indore water contamination case: MP HC summons Chief Secretary

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday (January 6), while hearing petitions on the Indore water contamination case, asked the state’s Chief Secretary to appear before it through video conference on January 15.

‘State govt response insensitive’

Expressing its displeasure over the issue, the court termed the response of the state government and local administration to the crisis as "insensitive, said High Court Bar Association president Ritesh Inani, one of the petitioners.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was hearing four or five petitions related to the incident.

"During the proceedings, the high court termed the response submitted by the government as insensitive and observed that the incident had not only shaken public trust but also adversely affected Indore's image at the national level," he said.

Referring to Indore's consistent top ranking in the Union government's annual cleanliness survey, the court remarked that such negligence in a city known for cleanliness was a matter of serious concern, Inani added.

‘Criminal or civil liability to be examined’

The HC also took a strong view of the status report submitted by the Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration regarding the death toll, and described the entire episode as extremely grave, he said.

The court would examine whether the matter involved criminal liability or civil liability, Inani added. The Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh will have to remain present before the HC on January 15 through video conference, said Inani.

He also said that the High Court was surprised that Indore is the cleanest city in the country and that such a major incident involving contaminated water had occurred there.

“The court also observed that if required in the future, civil and criminal liability would be decided against those officials who would be found guilty in the matter. It added that if the compensation provided to affected families is found to be inadequate, the court may issue further directions in this regard in future,” he added as quoted by ANI.

On Indore Municipal Corporation’s status report

“The status report submitted by the Indore Municipal Corporation on January 2 showed a significant discrepancy between the official death figures and the figures presented by us, which surprised the court. A detailed report has been sought in this regard,” said Inani.

The Indore water contamination case has sparked widespread criticism as several lives were lost in the crisis. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

(With agency inputs)