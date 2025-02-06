IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilots eject safely

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a routine training sortie on Thursday (January 6). Both pilots managed to eject safely before the aircraft hit the ground. Following the incident, the IAF initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Successful fighter

The Mirage 2000, developed by France's Dassault Aviation, first took to the skies in 1978. Designed as a multirole fighter, it was officially inducted into the French Air Force in 1984. Over its production run, approximately 600 units were built, with half exported to countries including India, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, Peru, Qatar, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Pivotal asset

In the Indian context, the Mirage 2000 has been a vital asset for the IAF. During the Kargil conflict in 1999, the aircraft was instrumental in precision strikes, delivering laser-guided bombs on enemy positions with remarkable accuracy. Its performance during this period showed its value in high-altitude warfare.

Beyond the Kargil operations, the Mirage 2000 showcased its strategic capabilities in 2019. In an important mission, the IAF deployed this aircraft to conduct airstrikes on a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan. The mission involved deep penetration into hostile territory, and the Mirage 2000's precision targeting capabilities were crucial to its success.

Inherent dangers

The recent crash near Shivpuri has brought attention to the operational challenges and risks associated with military aviation. While the exact cause remains under investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers faced by defence personnel during training and operations.

Court of enquiry

The IAF's decision to convene a Court of Inquiry reflects its commitment to understanding the factors leading to such incidents and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences. As the investigation progresses, insights gained will likely contribute to enhancing flight safety protocols and ensuring the continued reliability of the IAF's fleet.

In conclusion, while the Mirage 2000 has a storied history of service and has been a cornerstone of the IAF's operational strategy, incidents like the Shivpuri crash show the importance of continual assessment and maintenance of aging aircraft to uphold safety and mission readiness.