From guns to sewing machines: Naxalites rebuild lives in Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat (MP), Mar 17 (PTI) From pulling triggers in dense forests to threading needles and learning to drive, surrendered Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat are finding new purpose in everyday skills as part of their reintegration into mainstream society, police said on Tuesday.

These former Naxalites are now embracing peace while trying to start a new chapter in life with the help of the police in Balaghat district, which was once a Naxal stronghold.

In December last year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state was free of the Naxal menace. The Centre has set a target to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

"Naxalites who once wielded guns are now learning to sew, drive and operate JCBs (earth-excavating machines). With the district freed from Naxalism, Balaghat police are helping surrendered cadres reintegrate into society and become self-reliant," Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters.

Ten surrendered Naxalites -- five males and as many females -- are currently learning to sew and drive at the police lines here.

They have been receiving training in tailoring for about a month-and-a-half to enable them to become self-employed, Sub-Inspector Rajaram Vishwakarma said.

Jobs have also been provided as constables in the police department to families of 14 persons killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being informers of the cops, Mishra said.

The move has brought joy to families who, after losing family members to Naxal violence, were living in grief and distress, he said.

Sumit was very young when his father was murdered in 20022 on suspicion of being a police informer. He was initially apprehensive about the police job, but is now beginning to appreciate it, Vishwakarma said.

Sanjay Kumar Pusam, a resident of Rashimeta, also lost his father to Naxal violence when he was a child. He studied till class 8 and never imagined he would get a police job, the official added.

"Through the government and department policies, we are trying to bring change in the lives of Naxalites and those killed in Naxal violence by taking positive initiatives. This is sending a positive message to society," Mishra said. PTI

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