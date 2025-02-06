Four killed, 1 injured as two trucks collide in MP's Umaria district

Umaria, Feb 6 (PTI) Three women and a man were killed and another person was injured in a collision between two trucks in Umaria district of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am on National Highway 43, near an eatery in Pali area, about 38 km from the district headquarters.

One of the trucks was on its way to Umaria from Shahdol, while the other truck was heading in the opposite direction.

While three women in the Umaria-bound truck died on the spot, a man travelling in the other vehicle died at the district hospital, Pali police station house officer Madan Lal Marabi said.

Both the trucks were traveling at high speeds when the collision took place.

Efforts were on to identify the victims, the police officer said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)