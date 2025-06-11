'Evidence shows she executed this crime, should be hanged if guilty': Sonam's brother

Indore, Jun 11 (PTI) The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five held for her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, on Wednesday said that as per the evidence emerged so far he knew "100 per cent" that it was his sister who executed the crime, and she should be hanged if found guilty.

Sonam's brother Govind Raghuvanshi also said that his family has snapped ties with her after her alleged involvement in the killing of her husband came to light.

An emotional Govind reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house here to console the latter's family members. Sharing the family's grief, he hugged Raja's mother Uma and broke down. Coming out in support of the victim's family, he vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

The chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, which occurred during his honeymoon with wife Sonam in Meghalaya last month, has left the nation shocked.

Raja (29) and Sonam got married here on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon trip to the north-eastern state on May 23. Raja's body was found 10 days later in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Sonam, who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered after her alleged accomplices Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi were arrested for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi. Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), the alleged conspirator, was arrested later.

After meeting the family members of Raja Raghuvanshi at the latter's house, Govind addressed media persons.

When asked if Sonam should be given capital punishment if charges against her were proven, he said, "Absolutely, if Sonam is found guilty, she should be hanged straight away. I will appoint a lawyer myself to represent Raja Raghuvanshi's family in the court." "I am with the truth. Raja Raghuvanshi's family has lost a son. I have apologised to his family. Our family has broken ties with Sonam," he said.

Govind said that now he considered himself a member of Raja Raghuvanshi's family, and announced to fight a legal battle to get his killers punished.

"I do not know whether my sister Sonam has confessed her crime in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case or not, but from the evidence that is coming out, I know 100 per cent that she is the one who executed this crime," he said.

He, however, dismissed reports of the alleged love affair between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, another prime accused in the case.

"Raj always called Sonam didi (sister). Sonam tied a rakhi to me and Raj while together in my house. Raj was just our employee. He was working in our office for two-three years. He used to manage the office and handle clients," he said.

Govind claimed that the three other accused in the case - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have an old relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

Sonam made the first phone call to Govind before she surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

"During the phone call, she was crying miserably and was very nervous. I informed the police myself and got her to surrender," he said.

Later, he had a meeting with Sonam only for two minutes in Uttar Pradesh, when she was in the custody of the Meghalaya police.

"During this meeting, I could not talk much to Sonam. She did not confess her crime to me," he said.

According to him, Sonam had told him that the honeymoon tickets were booked by Raja Raghuvanshi and the newly-married couple had only planned to go to Guwahati.

Accused Sonam's maternal home is located in Indore's Govind Nagar Kharcha area. She handled the family business of lamination sheets used in furniture.

According to the local police, Raj Kushwaha, who was reportedly romantically involved with Sonam and accused of plotting the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, is a 12th dropout and worked as an accountant at the lamination sheet unit owned by Sonam's family. PTI

