Don’t give alms to beggars in Indore; you may face an FIR!

If you are in Indore, don’t take the risk of giving alms to beggars. You may have an FIR lodged against you and land up in a police station!

To rid the Madhya Pradesh city of beggars, the Indore administration from January 1 will start registering FIRs against all those who give them alms, the district authorities said on Monday (December 16).

Ban on begging

The administration has already issued an order banning begging in Indore, district collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

“Our awareness campaign against begging will go on in the city till the end of this month (December). If any person is found giving alms from January 1, an FIR will be registered against him/her,” he said.

“I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people,” the official said.

Begging gangs

The administration has in the recent months exposed different gangs that make people beg and many of those involved in begging have also been rehabilitated, he said.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make 10 cities of the country beggar-free, which includes Indore.

