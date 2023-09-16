Congress plans Jan Akrosh Yatra in poll-bound MP in protest against govt

The Congress will launch a “Jan Akrosh” Yatra from seven places on September 19, covering all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where elections are due this year.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged "rampant corruption" under the BJP government, which they said had failed to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

"As many as 250 scams have taken place during the 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into jan akrosh (public anger)," Surjewala said.

He alleged Madhya Pradesh was witnessing "severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting".

"All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths want to remove this government to save the state," Surjewala said.

BJP failings

According to him, 58,000 women and girls were raped and about 67,000 others were abducted in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years.

To highlight all these, the Congress will take out a “Jan Akrosh Yatra” from seven places from September 19, he said.

The marches will collectively cover 11,400 km across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh over 15 days.

Those who will lead the protests include Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, former ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwar, and Ajay Singh, and former Union ministers Suresh Panchouri and Kantilal Bhuria.

Surjewala accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of "rampant corruption".

"This government didn't even spare the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' (a corridor at Lord Mahakal temple campus in Ujjain), nutritious meals for children and health schemes from corruption," he alleged.

(With agency inputs)