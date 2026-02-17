Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ to select spokespersons in MP

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) After the "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan", the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has now announced the launch of a "Talent Hunt Programme" to recruit a new batch of party spokespersons.

At a press conference attended by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar, along with other senior leaders, it was announced that the campaign would look for spokespersons, research coordinators and publicity coordinators.

The opposition party clarified that the candidates selected through the campaign will be given the opportunity to represent the Congress at the district, division, state and national levels.

Mukesh Nayak, head of the party's media department in Madhya Pradesh, said 20 state spokespersons, several media panellists and two spokespersons each at the division and district levels will be selected through the campaign.

In addition, two national-level panellists and one dedicated English-media panellist will also be selected, he added.

Patwari clarified that the key criteria for selecting eligible candidates include commitment to the Congress's ideology and a clear ideological understanding, in-depth study and research capabilities on contemporary issues, effective communication skills and eloquence, understanding of media management, the ability to present facts and authentically, and organisational discipline and sensitivity to public concerns.

"In the changing political landscape, the party needs energetic, ideologically-committed and research-oriented colleagues who can effectively convey the Congress's ideology to the public," he said.

Patwari said application forms are being distributed and the deadline for submitting applications is February 28.

He said once the applications are received, interviews will be conducted at the divisional level and the participants will be evaluated jointly by a coordinator nominated by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), members of the Talent Hunt Committee, senior party leaders and the respective district presidents.

The final decision will be taken by the AICC, he added.

Patwari promised that the entire process will be transparent and merit-based.

"The Congress is not just a political party, but a movement of ideas. This programme is the beginning of that change, where opportunities will be obtained through merit, not through recommendations," he said.

Singhar said this is an important step towards ideological strength and a fact-based opposition in the state's politics.

He said the Congress is providing a platform to young people who read and research to become the voice of the people.

Patwari said, "This programme will strengthen democratic values and ensure a factual review of the government's claims." The Congress launched the "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan" last year to infuse new energy into the organisation and appointed district presidents through it.

Except for a brief 15-month period between December 2018 and March 2020 under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath, the grand old party has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)