Chhindwara bus accident: 10 dead, 31 injured

Chhindwara, Mar 26 (PTI) Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a head-on collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. Treatment of all injured persons would be provided free of cost, the CM announced.

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.

"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," he added.

Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan told PTI that 31 persons have been injured as per doctors.

"Of the injured, three to four are critical. One of them has been rushed to a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for advanced treatment," Narayan informed.

The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said.

In a post on X, CM Yadav announced compensation details and said the accident was heart-rending.

"I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and wish speedy recovery to the injured," he stated.

Officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to send teams of doctors from Jabalpur to Chhindwara and Nagpur, the CM said in his message.

Yadav also directed Chhindwara guardian minister Rakesh Singh to alter his schedule and reach the district.

A control room has been set up in the health department in Bhopal to monitor treatment of the injured, he added. PTI

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