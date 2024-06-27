Chapter on Emergency to be part of school curriculum in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

A chapter on the excesses and repression during the 1975-77 Emergency will be included in the school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Yadav also announced on Wednesday several additional facilities for "Loktantra Senanis" (democracy fighters) who took part in the struggle against the Emergency, whose 49th anniversary fell on June 25.

He said the decision was aimed at making the present generation aware of the Emergency, imposed by prime minister Indira.

Perks for 'Loktantra Senanis'

The chief minister was addressing at his residence in Bhopal a gathering of those who battled the Emergency.

Yadav said the Loktantra Senanis will get to stay in government circuit and rest houses for three days at a discount of 50 per cent in tariff. They will also get relaxation in paying toll on highways.

There will be no delay in payment of expenses incurred by “democracy fighters” on treatment through their Ayushman health card. The collector will ensure payment to them within three months, he said.

Other benefits

Under the air taxi service started in the state, a 25 per cent discount will be provided in fares to anti-Emergency crusaders, he said.

Arrangements will be made for the last rites of Loktantra Senanis with state honours. Also, the amount given to their families at the time of funeral will be increased to ₹10,000 from ₹8,000 now, he said.

On June 25, 1975, Indira imposed Emergency in the country, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and also curbing press freedom.