'The Sabarmati Report' on 2002 Godhra train burning incident made tax-free in MP

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah praised The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has made the film tax-free in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement while also adding that he will go to see the movie.

Yadav told reporters in Bhopal that The Sabarmati Report is a very good movie. “I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax free in the state so that maximum people can watch it," he added.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is based on the controversial Godhra train burning of 2002 that claimed the lives of 59 people. It primarily focusses on the media's role in shaping narratives during this sensitive period.

Mohan Yadav accused the Opposition of engaging in "dirty politics" over the Godhra incident for the sake of winning their vote-bank. He also praised PM Modi, who was Gujarat's chief minister at the time, for safeguarding the honour of both the state and the nation at the time of the crisis.

PM Modi praises film

Meanwhile, in a post on X, commenting on a user’s post praising the film for bringing out the "important truth" of one of the most shameful events in our recent history, PM Modi said that a fake narrative can persist only for alimited period of time.