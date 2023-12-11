BJP observers in Bhopal to meet MLAs, pick Madhya Pradesh CM

Three BJP central observers, including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reached Bhopal on Monday (December 11) to take part in a meeting of the new MLAs to decide on the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state following the November 17 elections, winning 163 seats in the 230-member House, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

The BJP's observers – Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra – reached Bhopal by a special plane before noon.

From the airport, the observers headed to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The MLAs’ meeting is expected to begin at 4 pm on Monday, and the name of the chief minister is likely to be announced in the evening.

The BJP will form a government for the fifth time in Madhya Pradesh in two decades. It earlier took power in the state in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2020.

(With agency inputs)