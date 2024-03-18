6 cubs born to cheetah Gamini at Kuno, not 5: Minister Bhupender Yadav

African cheetah Gamini gave birth to six cubs and not five, as previously reported, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has revealed.

On Monday (March 18), Yadav posted on X that the five-year-old South African cheetah gave birth to six cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. On March 10, he had posted that the number of cubs were five.

Yadav’s post

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav said, “Gamini’s legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother.”

The minister also shared visuals of Gamini’s six cubs.

With this, the cheetah count at Kuno has increased to 27, including 14 cubs.