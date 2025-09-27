5-year-old boy beheaded in front of mother; MP villagers lynch accused

In a horrific incident in Madhya Pradesh on Friday (September 26), a five-year-old boy named Vikas was brutally beheaded in front of his mother by a man suspected to be mentally unstable, according to an NDTV report.

Also Read: Karnataka man goes to cops with severed head, says he beheaded wife after tiff

5-year-old child beheaded

Eyewitnesses said the accused, identified as Mahesh (25), arrived on a motorcycle and entered the home of Kalu Singh, a villager who did not know him.

Without a word, Mahesh picked up a sharp spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked the child, brutally killing him by decapitating him and inflicting further injuries on his body.

The boy’s mother, who tried desperately to save him, was injured in the attack and left in a state of deep shock as her cries echoed through the neighbourhood.

Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed in, overpowered Mahesh, and thrashed him so severely that by the time he was handed over to the police, he was in a critical state.

Also Read: UP: Teenager beheaded in 40-year-old fight over land in Jaunpur; accused at large

Accused dies on the way to hospital

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi described the crime as “extremely heart-breaking” and confirmed that the accused died on the way to the hospital after the mob assault.

“The real cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Initial investigations suggest he was mentally unstable,” Awasthi said.

A case has been registered against Mahesh, and a judicial inquiry has been ordered into his death.

Investigations revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district, had been missing from home for three to four days. His family told police that he had a history of mental instability. Just an hour before the gruesome killing, he had allegedly attempted to steal from a nearby shop.