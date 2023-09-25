39 injured as bus headed to PM's rally hits truck in MP

At least 39 persons were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus transporting them to a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal rammed into a stationary truck in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.



Police said on Monday (September 25) that the accident occurred on Sunday night (September 24).

The prime minister is scheduled to address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Monday (September 25).

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Manohar Gawli said the private bus hit the truck near Gopalpura village.

Khargone District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Singh Chouhan said 39 people were brought with injuries.

"Most of the injured persons were discharged after initial treatment while one of them, who was seriously injured, was referred to Indore for further treatment," he said.

(With agency inputs)