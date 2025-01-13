In photos: Breathtaking views of Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg

As Kashmir shivers from the intense period of ‘Chillai Kalan’, Sonamarg, one of its most-popular tourist destinations, on Monday (January 13) saw the inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel.

The all-weather tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, will connect Sonamarg with Kashmir all throughout the year. The 6.5 km-long tunnel has not only made Sonamarg, which receives heavy snowfall and resultant road blockade in winter, accessible during the chilly months, but would also serve as a key route for the defence forces between their journey from Srinagar to Sonamarg and later to Ladakh when the Zojila tunnel is opened.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has shared a few scintillating photos of the tunnel on his social media handle and on Monday thanked the prime minister for eliminating “dil ki doori” (difference of hearts) and “Delhi ki doori” (distance from Delhi) through the initiative. Abdullah on Saturday also shared a few aerial shots of the area near the tunnel. Here's a look:

The tunnel will give tourists and the Army access to Sonamarg all year round. Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X

The tunnel will give a boost to winter tourism in the valley. Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X

The tunnel, stretching for 6.5 km, is located at an altitude of over 8,500 feet. Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X

J-K CM Abdullah supervising work inside the tunnel ahead of its inauguration. Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X

Security personnel stand guard near the tunnel project site. Photo: PTI











