Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara





Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.

The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.

The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said.

The operation is underway. PTI

