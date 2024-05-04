Terrorists attack two security vehicles in J-K's Poonch, injuring 5 soldiers

Terrorists fired upon two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), resulting in injuries to five security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday (May 4), officials said.

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area, they said.

Five soldiers were injured and the condition of two is critical. They were taken to a hospital, the officials said.

Reinforcements from the army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.

(With agency inputs)