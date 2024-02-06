Sun is out after four days but Kashmir continues to shiver

Kashmir continued to shiver as the temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley, an official said.

The temperature was minus 11 degrees in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra. It was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley on Monday night.

Cold continues

The mercury in Gulmarg touched minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, down from previous night's minus 10.0 degrees.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir Valley

The weather improved on Tuesday morning as the sun shone over the Kashmir Valley after nearly four days of overcast skies.

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold), which shall be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

