Statehood restoration, India-Pak ties part of PDP manifesto for J-K polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of its statehood.

Mehbooba Mufti’s party also promised to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, and establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange.

Mehbooba Mufti, along with senior leaders of the party, released the manifesto at a function at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Saturday (August 24).

The manifesto, titled “People’s Aspirations”, also talks about advocating a regional free-trade area and shared economic market, striving for the revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Enemy Act, as well as its commitment to the revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

It also promises to revisit and address the cases of “unjust” job terminations — referring to the sacking of J&K government employees over terror abetment charges.

