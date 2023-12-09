Srinagar records coldest night of season, minimum temp settles at minus 4.6 Deg C

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said on Saturday. The temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Srinagar's temperature is the lowest so far this season, the officials said. Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius. The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 11. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees. From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the office said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)