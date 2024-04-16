Srinagar: Toll goes up to 6 as boat capsizes in Jhelum river; rescue operations on

Six people have died, including 4 children, and 10 persons are missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday (April 16), according to a report by NDTV quoting officials. The boat was carrying more than 20 people, mostly children.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed. So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.