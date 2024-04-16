Advertisement
Srinagar: Toll goes up to 6 as boat capsizes in Jhelum river; rescue operations on
A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed, said officials. Photo: X screengrab | ANI

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum

16 April 2024 5:32 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-04-16 06:31:22)

Six people have died, including 4 children, and 10 persons are missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday (April 16), according to a report by NDTV quoting officials. The boat was carrying more than 20 people, mostly children.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed. So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

(With agency inputs)

