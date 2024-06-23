Recent terror acts sign of enemy's desperation, says J&K LG Sinha

Terrorism is breathing its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent acts of terror are signs of enemy’s desperation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday (June 23).

“We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides, who are harbouring them,” said Sinha addressing the passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s 16th Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) batch at Subsidiary Police Training Centre in Reasi district.

“Terrorism is breathing its last breath and this has made our neighbour, exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy's desperation,” he added in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor said the aim of his administration is complete elimination of terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lauding the role of police, Sinha said it has always shown a high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances.

“Since several decades, this elite police force has been working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and kept the wheels of J&K's progress moving,” he said.

The subsidiary police training centre in Reasi is an esteemed institution dedicated to training and imparting policing values and professional skills among the new recruits to meet the challenges of terrorism and law and order.

(With agency inputs)

