Rahul, Kharge to visit poll-bound Jammu, Srinagar; open for 'respectable alliance'

Ahead of the critical Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are all set to visit the state on August 21-22.

The two leaders will hold key meetings with party colleagues in the two cities.

The visit comes after Kharge and Rahul met on Monday the general secretaries, in-charges and screening committee members of four election-bound states: Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra,

Energise party cadre

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced the visits to Jammu and Kashmir by Kharge and Rahul on X.

Another Congress general secretary, Gulam Ahmed Mir, told PTI that the two leaders will first reach Jammu. He said they will engage in extensive meetings with leaders and workers in Jammu and Srinagar, with the aim to energise and strengthen the party cadre.

They will reach Srinagar on Wednesday evening to continue their interactions. Subsequently, on Thursday, a press conference will be held in Srinagar.

Congress open for 'respectable alliance'

On Monday, Congress leaders deliberated upon the preparation for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Venugopal said the Congress was open for an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and its main objective was to keep the BJP out of government.

New Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the party was open to talks with like-minded parties to strike a "respectable alliance" in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.



Polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir House will be held on September 18, 25 and on October 1.