Planning a shikara ride in Dal Lake? You can book Uber Shikara!

The next time you visit Srinagar, you can book your Dal Lake shikara ride through Uber.

Yes, that’s right. Uber Shikara is the cab aggregator’s first water transport service in India following similar services in European cities such as Venice.

For now, Uber Shikara has a fleet of seven shikaras though the company plans to expand it based on demand. Uber is reportedly not charging any fees from them, and the boatmen are earning the full fare.

What you need to know

You can book an Uber Shikara ride for an hour, from 10 am to 5 pm, from Dal Lake’s Ghat No. 16. Each Uber Shikara can accommodate up to four passengers. Bookings can be made up to 15 days in advance, and at least 12 hours beforehand.