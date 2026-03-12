Pakistani drone drops 2kg heroin worth Rs 12 crore near Jammu border

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Around 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore "dropped" by a Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border here, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made by Jammu Police and 101 Battalion BSF from an agricultural land in Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night, they said.

"Acting on the inputs regarding a suspicious drone dropping, a search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of a bag attached with a rope and hook containing small packets of heroin," police said.

Police termed the recovery as a significant achievement on the anti-drug trafficking front and said the area is just a few kilometres from the International border.

The recovered packets contain around 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore in the international market, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Bishnah police station, and further investigation is underway to trace the backward and forward linkages.

The police urged citizens to come forward with any information regarding illegal drug activities in their localities, including those residing near the International Border. PTI

